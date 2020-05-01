Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

In Iowa, Candidates Hope to Win Over Caucus Voters

A look at two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and the message they’re bringing to Iowa voters on the campaign trail.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

‘High Peak Monocacy’ Open Virtually at Maple Street Constuct

By

May 1st, 2020

Omaha, NE—Maple Street Construct’s Virtual Exhibitions have been offering a new side of artists’ work, sharing the conversations behind the scene. Their latest show, High Peak Monocacy, opening today, is a collaboration between Artist, Mike Nesbit, and manager of NYC’s Earth Room, Bill Dilworth.

Featuring Mike Nesbit and Bill Dilworth

Maple Street thrives on the collaborations between artists, and this show was no exception despite social distance.

As much as this digital exhibition is about the art, dichotomous photography from each artists’ point of view in isolation, it’s equally about the conversation between them, also posted online.

Nesbit and Dilworth discussed the specifics of the work, but also philosophy and music, sometimes taking the form of digital poetry.

High Peak Monacacy, which refers to both artists’ imposed shelter in place locations, shows the work and sentiments of both artists, Mike Nesbit and Bill Dilworth. It’s available online today at MapleStreetConstruct.com.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »
RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News