CD Review: Tafelmusik’s ‘Vivaldi con amore’

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

May 19th, 2020

Featuring KVNO’s Music Director, Darci Griffith

“The renowned Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra out of Toronto, Canada has released ‘Vivaldi con Amore’, there first recording under the direction of Elisa Citterio. Citterio took the reigns from Music Director Emerita, Jeanne Lamon in 2017. Much of the orchestra personnel remains the same, but the ‘listening profile’ of the ensemble has morphed into a much lighter, lively, and to be honest, Italian sound.

-Released in 2019, Vivaldi con Amore, is a delightful morsel that will please lovers of the Red Priest everywhere. The opening Sinfonia to Ottone in villa, RV 729 is vivacious, energetically moving us into a series of seven concerti highlighting the talents of this Baroque orchestra to its fullest.

-Based out of Toronto, Canada, this period ensemble are a hallmark for artistic excellence. Former Artistic Director, Jeanne Lamon, and Choral Director Ivars Taurins have built a reputation based on informed performances, touring widely as an orchestra, creating new innovative projects such as, ‘The Four Seasons Mosaic’, featuring a special recording and documentary with the world music artists, and continued relevance to the period performance orchestral scene.

-The scope of this recording, although narrow in its focus, is full of a wide variety of colors, timbres, and fantastic musicianship. In particular, the genius of harpsichordist Charlotte Nediger, and her continuo realizations – a technique that requires a true mastery of theoretical knowledge. -For the most part, the orchestra’s founding members trained in the Western Europe with Music director, Elisa Citterio hails from Milan with over 35 recordings, and an active orchestral, and chamber music career. Citterio assumed her duties as Music Director with Tafelmusik in 2018, taking the reins with a deft hand, leading the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra forward with an energy, and lightness that is a breath of fresh air.”

–Darci Griffith, KVNO