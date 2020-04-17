KVNO to broadcast Omaha Symphony Season

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

April 17th, 2020

Omaha, NE—This weekend, listeners have the chance to hear Omaha Symphony on the air. KVNO will be starting a series of weekly broadcasts this Sunday afternoon of Omaha Symphony’s 2018/2019 season, beginning with a concert featuring Beethoven and Leonard Bernstein. Symphony Concertmaster Susanna Perry Gilmore weighed in with her take on the season.

Featuring Concertmaster, Susanna Perry Gilmore

The Omaha Symphony plays at both the Holland Center for Performing Arts and the Joslyn Art Museum, creating different acoustic experiences for the musicians and audiences. Symphony musicians of course try to deliver their best at every concert, but Beethoven in particular strikes a chord with Gilmore.

KVNO will begin weekly broadcasts of the Omaha Symphony this Sunday, April 19 at 1pm, featuring Beethoven and Bernstein.