Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

In Iowa, Candidates Hope to Win Over Caucus Voters

A look at two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and the message they’re bringing to Iowa voters on the campaign trail.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

KVNO to broadcast Omaha Symphony Season

By

April 17th, 2020

Omaha, NE—This weekend, listeners have the chance to hear Omaha Symphony on the air. KVNO will be starting a series of weekly broadcasts this Sunday afternoon of Omaha Symphony’s 2018/2019 season, beginning with a concert featuring Beethoven and Leonard Bernstein. Symphony Concertmaster Susanna Perry Gilmore weighed in with her take on the season.

Featuring Concertmaster, Susanna Perry Gilmore

The Omaha Symphony plays at both the Holland Center for Performing Arts and the Joslyn Art Museum, creating different acoustic experiences for the musicians and audiences. Symphony musicians of course try to deliver their best at every concert, but Beethoven in particular strikes a chord with Gilmore.

KVNO will begin weekly broadcasts of the Omaha Symphony this Sunday, April 19 at 1pm, featuring Beethoven and Bernstein.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »

Related Stories

RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News