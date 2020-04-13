Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Kaneko Welcomes Submissions for ‘The Tessellation Project’

By

April 13th, 2020

Omaha, NE—While its doors are closed, Kaneko sees a new opportunity to connect the public with art and artists. The Tessellation Project offers anyone, anywhere in the world, a chance to submit art to the gallery to be physically and virtually displayed. This is just one of Kaneko’s efforts to carry on amid the coronavirus, which has necessitated a change in philosophy.

Featuring Executive Director, Stephan Grot

The Tessellation Project is a collection of works being submitted from around the globe. Kaneko is asking for 8×8” digital images of work in any medium—paint, crayons, collage, or digital drawings to name a few. Though nobody is happy about shutdown, it was the opportunity to launch Tessellation, which is a variation on previous conceptions.

As the tessellation grows, so will the scope of the project, which will eventually include live visuals and narrative.

The overall goal of Tessellation is to democratize fine arts, inviting all groups of people to engage with one another.

The Tessellation Project/Isolation, is going on now at the Kaneko. For more information on progress or how to submit, visit TheKaneko.org.

