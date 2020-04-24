Joslyn to Host Online Seminars

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

April 24th, 2020

Omaha, NE—To complement their exhibitions and educational programs, unfortunately closed to the public at the moment, The Joslyn Art Museum has opened up new virtual opportunities, like Joslyn Short Courses. Associate Curator of European Art at Joslyn, Taylor Acosta.

Structured as weekly online seminars, curator-led Short Courses take place in a virtual learning environment. These casual online seminars offer guests a chance to learn about an array of art history topics, including Neoclassism and Impressionism, Postwar art, and Native American Modernism.

Acosta will open the series with “Neoclassism to Impressionism.”

If anything good has come from COVID19, which is difficult to say, it’s a lesson in strengthening the arts community.

The Joslyn Art Museum will begin their online Short Courses via Zoom beginning May 5 from 5-6pm, with classes continuing Tuesdays through June 30. For more information, visit Joslyn.org.