Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

In Iowa, Candidates Hope to Win Over Caucus Voters

A look at two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and the message they’re bringing to Iowa voters on the campaign trail.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

Joslyn to Host Online Seminars

By

April 24th, 2020

Omaha, NE—To complement their exhibitions and educational programs, unfortunately closed to the public at the moment, The Joslyn Art Museum has opened up new virtual opportunities, like Joslyn Short Courses. Associate Curator of European Art at Joslyn, Taylor Acosta.

Featuring Associate Curator of European Art, Taylor J. Acosta

Structured as weekly online seminars, curator-led Short Courses take place in a virtual learning environment. These casual online seminars offer guests a chance to learn about an array of art history topics, including Neoclassism and Impressionism, Postwar art, and Native American Modernism.

Acosta will open the series with “Neoclassism to Impressionism.”

If anything good has come from COVID19, which is difficult to say, it’s a lesson in strengthening the arts community.

The Joslyn Art Museum will begin their online Short Courses via Zoom beginning May 5 from 5-6pm, with classes continuing Tuesdays through June 30. For more information, visit Joslyn.org.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »

Related Stories

RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News