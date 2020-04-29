Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

In Iowa, Candidates Hope to Win Over Caucus Voters

A look at two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and the message they’re bringing to Iowa voters on the campaign trail.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

Cali Commons to Host Laughter Wellness Online

By

April 29th, 2020

Starting this Sunday, Cali Commons’ co-founder Molly Nicklin will host weekly Laughter Wellness sessions through May 31st.

In Laughter Wellness, guests choose to laugh – not because anything is particularly funny – but just because they can. This happens through a structured series of simple exercises (clapping, deep breathing, happiness boosters, and of course, laughter). Laughter Wellness is a bit like a yoga class, except instead of wellness via stretching, it’s laughing. Nicklin is, in fact, certified in the subject.

Featuring Cali Commons Co-Founder, Molly Nicklin

It’s well known colloquially that laughter is the best medicine, but the idea is that laughter can be therapeutic even if there’s nothing funny to laugh at.

Upcoming classes will be similar to previous in-person sessions at Cali Commons , but shorter and a bit different to fit the constraints of Zoom. All exercises can be done sitting in a chair, and as always, feel free to modify.

Molly Nicklin’s weekly Laughter Wellness Sessions begin this weekend and will run Sundays at 2:00pm via Zoom through May 31. For more information, visit LaughingwithMolly.com.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »
RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News