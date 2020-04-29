Cali Commons to Host Laughter Wellness Online

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

April 29th, 2020

Starting this Sunday, Cali Commons’ co-founder Molly Nicklin will host weekly Laughter Wellness sessions through May 31st.



In Laughter Wellness, guests choose to laugh – not because anything is particularly funny – but just because they can. This happens through a structured series of simple exercises (clapping, deep breathing, happiness boosters, and of course, laughter). Laughter Wellness is a bit like a yoga class, except instead of wellness via stretching, it’s laughing. Nicklin is, in fact, certified in the subject.

Featuring Cali Commons Co-Founder, Molly Nicklin

It’s well known colloquially that laughter is the best medicine, but the idea is that laughter can be therapeutic even if there’s nothing funny to laugh at.

Upcoming classes will be similar to previous in-person sessions at Cali Commons , but shorter and a bit different to fit the constraints of Zoom. All exercises can be done sitting in a chair, and as always, feel free to modify.

Molly Nicklin’s weekly Laughter Wellness Sessions begin this weekend and will run Sundays at 2:00pm via Zoom through May 31. For more information, visit LaughingwithMolly.com.