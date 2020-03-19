Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Local Organizations Offer Meals During Coronavirus

By

March 19th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Amid the coronavirus outbreak, there are still organizations offering help. Many families in Omaha depend on schools and other resources for more than just classes—most importantly meals.

Featuring NorthStar Foundation President Scott Hazelrigg

While schools are closed, The NorthStar Foundation, The Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties, and Millard Public Schools will be distributing meals this week from three drive up sites. Scott Hazelrigg, President of the North Star Foundation.

While the current plan covers this week, there is the possibility of extending aide for the coming weeks.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected everyone, but it has also been a reminder to tend to the at risk groups in times of crises.

For families in need of meal distribution this week until Friday, March 20th, find the North Star Foundation, The Learning Community of South Omaha, or Millard Central Middle School online. Respective addresses are 4242 N 49th Avenue, 2302 M Street, and 12801 L Street.

