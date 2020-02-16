NE Wind Symphony Performs ‘In Two Places’

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

February 15th, 2020

Omaha,NE—The Nebraska Wind Symphony will perform In Two Places this Sunday at the Omaha Conservatory of Music. That title works for this show for numerous reasons, including the fact that middle school saxophonists will be accompanying

Featuring Visiting Director, Dr. Joshua Kearney

This concert’s repertoire offers both familiar tunes as well as some timely recent compositions.

Nebraska Wind Symphony’s In Two Places is this weekend at the Omaha Conservatory of Music, Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:00pm. For more information, visit NebraskaWindSymphony.com.

