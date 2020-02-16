Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
In Iowa, Candidates Hope to Win Over Caucus Voters

A look at two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and the message they’re bringing to Iowa voters on the campaign trail.

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

NE Wind Symphony Performs ‘In Two Places’

February 15th, 2020

Omaha,NE—The Nebraska Wind Symphony will perform In Two Places this Sunday at the Omaha Conservatory of Music. That title works for this show for numerous reasons, including the fact that middle school saxophonists will be accompanying

Featuring Visiting Director, Dr. Joshua Kearney

This concert’s repertoire offers both familiar tunes as well as some timely recent compositions.

Nebraska Wind Symphony’s In Two Places is this weekend at the Omaha Conservatory of Music, Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:00pm. For more information, visit NebraskaWindSymphony.com.

