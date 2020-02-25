Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
In Iowa, Candidates Hope to Win Over Caucus Voters

A look at two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and the message they’re bringing to Iowa voters on the campaign trail.

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

By

February 25th, 2020

From the start, FBI Agent Frank Schwaller would be happier, he believes, if he merely noted the basic facts and returned home to Chicago, but there’s a mystery out in Nebraska that has him captivated. Schwaller is compelled to unpuzzle the lives of three strangers who transfix his imagination: a nurse, a turncoat, a drifter working on rail line repair crew.

Sherry Kennedy Brownrigg talks with Omaha writer Ted Wheeler about his new novel, “In Our Other Lives”. The novel reveals how deeply the US government spies on the personal lives of its citizens and shows how even the lonesomest corners of the Plains are darkened by the long shadow of endless global war.

